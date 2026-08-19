Pressure washing your home? Here’s how to avoid costly damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pressure washer can blast away years of dirt and grime in minutes, but using too much power — or aiming it at the wrong surface — can quickly cause damage around your home.

Consumer Reports says pressure washers can be especially effective on surfaces such as driveways, sidewalks and some types of siding, but homeowners should know which materials can handle the force before getting started.

In Consumer Reports’ tests, pressure washers were powerful enough to blast paint from test panels.

“Pressure washers are great for clearing grime off of surfaces but they’re really powerful, and they can do a lot of damage very quickly,” Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope said. “Wood or stone could be nicked or etched if you’re not careful.”

Most wooden decks can handle light pressure, but Consumer Reports recommends starting with a wide spray and testing a small, hidden area first.

Composite decking often requires only a brush, cleaner and garden hose.

Vinyl, fiber-cement and wooden clapboard siding can generally be pressure-washed carefully. Aluminum siding, however, can dent, while pressure washing roofing shingles can loosen or damage them.

“Pressure washing your roof can be really dangerous because you typically have to get up on a ladder, and you can even damage the shingles,” Hope said.

On concrete driveways and walkways, a pressure washer paired with detergent can be especially effective against grease and mildew. Homeowners should use more caution on brick and stone, which can be etched or otherwise damaged.

In Consumer Reports’ evaluations, a cleaner from Simple Green did a very good job removing grease and mildew and was less toxic than some other cleaners tested.

For people looking to buy or upgrade a pressure washer, Consumer Reports says the right model depends on how often it will be used and how demanding the job is.

“Gas models tend to be more powerful, but electrics are easier to use so one good fix is to rent a gas-powered pressure washer, give everything a deep clean and then use an electric that you buy for everyday maintenance,” Hope said.

Consumer Reports found a Bauer corded electric pressure washer was powerful enough for a variety of household surfaces.

There are also important safety precautions to keep in mind. Consumer Reports warns against using the narrow zero-degree nozzle because it concentrates the water with enough force to cause serious injury.

Anyone using a pressure washer should also wear closed-toe shoes along with eye and hearing protection.