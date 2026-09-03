Simple ways to save water — and money — during hot, dry weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Intense heat and dry conditions have triggered water restrictions in many areas. Whether you’re in a drought-prone area or just concerned about how much water you’re using, Consumer Reports reveals simple ways to save money, water, and even some time!

A lush, green lawn may look great, but maintaining it uses a lot of water. Consumer Reports says it doesn’t have to be that way! There are ways to care for your lawn without using as much water. For example, replacing grass with mulch, ground cover, drought-tolerant plants, or ornamental grasses that require less water to stay green and healthy can really help.

Letting your grass grow a little longer, about three to four and a half inches, can shade the soil and reduce evaporation. Plus, longer grass tends to grow deeper roots, which allows it to reach moisture further down in the soil.

And when you mow, use the mulch mode; the clippings will help your lawn retain moisture while returning nutrients to the soil.

When it is time to water, avoid the hottest parts of the day and use soaker hoses or drip irrigation, which water slowly and evenly.

To reduce your outdoor water usage beyond the lawn, consider a rain barrel. So, you can use collected rainwater to water your plants and wash your car. You can’t use them for drinking, cooking, or bathing. And what’s great is that it also cuts down on the energy that’s consumed to treat any water that’s coming through your faucets.

In CR’s evaluations, the FCMP Outdoor raincatcher was a top choice. One thing to note is that the water dispensed from the rain barrel may have very little pressure, but placing it on a stand or pedestal can help the water flow a little more quickly.

A few more water-saving tips: Sweep your driveway, steps, or deck instead of hosing them down. And when washing your car, use water from a bucket or go to a commercial car wash that recycles water.