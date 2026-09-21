Smart appliances can make life easier — but what do they know about you?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How much does your home know about you? All the internet-enabled smart appliances are useful, but are they putting your privacy at risk? Here’s what security experts at Consumer Reports discovered when they tested smart appliances and what you should do to keep your information private.

New home appliances often come with smart features that can make life easier. But this convenience can come with cybersecurity risks. That’s according to Steve Blair, data privacy expert at Consumer Reports.

Your phone connects to the internet; your computer connects to the internet; your TV connects to the internet; your light bulbs connect to the internet; your fridge connects to the internet. From a data perspective, a lot of information is leaving your home, not only from your phone but also from the device itself. This data could include your location, contact information, or even videos from your home.

In 2024, CR found a vulnerability in a smart doorbell that left the video feed exposed to hackers through the internet. The products were recalled, and the Federal Communications Commission fined the manufacturer.

CR says that even information that you agree to share might end up somewhere you don’t want it to be. They need to make money somehow, and most of the time, that "somehow" is your data. So, they're going to sell that data to advertisers and different third-party providers. And even if a manufacturer doesn’t sell or share your information, it could be stolen in a data breach.

So, should you skip smart devices altogether? It might not be necessary or even possible, so follow these tips to help protect your privacy. Install firmware updates for your devices to patch vulnerabilities. Keep smart home appliances on a separate WiFi network from computers and phones.

Review privacy settings and only share information your device needs to function. Does a light bulb need to know your birthday? Does a light bulb need to know how old you are? The less data you give out, CR says, the lower your risk.

And for future smart home purchases, make data security a priority. Look for products from trustworthy brands, even if they are a little more expensive. It might keep you from getting hacked.