Some portable bed rails fail safety tests, Consumer Reports finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have a Consumer Reports investigation every parent and caregiver needs to be aware of: Portable bed rails are marketed as a simple way to keep loved ones safe. Whether an older parent is at risk of falling, or a young child moving into bed. But Consumer Reports found that some of these products may pose a hidden danger linked to injuries, repeated recalls, and even deaths.

Over the past two decades, portable bed rails have been linked to hundreds of reported deaths and thousands of injuries. And according to Consumer Reports, unsafe models are still easy to buy. People can become wedged between the rail and the mattress or trapped in the rail itself. In some cases, this can lead to suffocation or strangulation.

To assess the potential dangers, Consumer Reports bought and tested 10 adult bed rail models and six children’s models, using tests modeled after federal safety requirements. The results were troubling. Four out of 10 adult models failed. So did one out of six children’s models. The recent recalls seen in 2026 alone, as well as CR’s testing, show that there's still a real danger that exists.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission told CR the agency is taking unsafe adult portable bed rails seriously, saying many of the products in question are “almost exclusively manufactured overseas,” primarily in China, by companies that refuse to follow U.S. safety requirements.

None of the manufacturers whose products failed CR’s tests responded to requests for comment. Manufacturers need to meet mandatory standards, and online marketplaces should do more to keep unsafe products off their platforms.

So, what should families do? Consider alternatives: lower the bed, put the mattress on the floor, and place cushioned mats on the floor around the bed. If you do use a bed rail, follow the instructions carefully. And bed rails should never be used for infants, who should sleep only in a crib or bassinet.

And don’t be swayed by safety-sounding claims like “ASTM Approved.” Consumer Reports says ASTM doesn’t approve or certify products. Look for language stating that the rail meets Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations and, ideally, that it was tested by a third-party lab.