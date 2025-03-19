Struggling with sleep? Discover tips for better rest and enhanced health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When was the last time you got a good night's sleep? An occasional sleepless night is not unusual but what if it turns into something more?

Experts say you want to be getting somewhere between seven and nine hours of sleep of night. And if you're not getting that night after night, it can take a toll on your physical and mental health.

Sometimes it's not easy to get that quality sleep. But experts say tossing and turning doesn't have to be the norm.

Like many moms, it takes some time for Erin Ferguson to wind down after a long day of work and caring for her two kids.

“I have a meditation app on my phone. And before bed, I’ll put in my headphones and meditate,” said Ferguson.

A 2023 CDC survey found that nearly 14 percent of U.S. adults felt very tired or exhausted on most days or every day. And women are hit the hardest.

“The truth is, not sleeping enough isn’t just annoying; it can actually contribute to serious health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, weight gain, and depression,” said Consumer Reports' Lauren Friedman.

For decades, millions of people have turned to over-the-counter sleep drugs, but they can leave you feeling drowsy the next day.

And while melatonin might be a good option for people who work night shifts or are jetlagged, taking more than your body produces can cause you to be sleepy or slow the next day.

Taking sleep seriously and getting the medical help you need often starts with talking to the right doctor. If you have chronic insomnia, they may recommend cognitive behavioral therapy.

“With CBT, you work with a therapist to help fix bad habits. Like using your smartphone too close before bedtime," Friedman added. "A therapist can also give tips to help improve your sleep environment, like keeping your room dark and cool enough.”

The free app Insomnia Coach was developed by the VA’s National Center for PTSD.

If you just need help building a better sleep routine, meditation may help! Some research says meditation apps like Calm and Headspace can be effective.

One reminder, use the nighttime mode on your phone to reduce your exposure to blue light, and try to turn off screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime to help ensure a restful, restorative night’s sleep.

And there’s some evidence that better sleep may come from a better diet, one with a lower glycemic index, low in saturated fat and added sugars, and high in fiber!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.