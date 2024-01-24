These products could help you avoid some unexpected expenses in the long run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buying a new home can be an overwhelming process and there are always surprises which can often be costly.

A few perhaps not-so-obvious products could hopefully help you avoid some of those unexpected expenses and maybe even help save you thousands of dollars down the road.

When Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope’s basement flooded last fall, he was shocked. As one of Consumer Reports' home and garden experts he already had a sump pump installed and ready to go!

“We knew our basement was prone to flooding and we thought we had done what we needed to do by having a sump pump in the first place," Hope said. "Unfortunately it failed while we were away.”

But having it installed was key, says Paul.

“The good news is that because we had a sump pump in our basement we actually had a policy that covered the damage to our basement,” he added.

Look for a sump pump with a battery backup for when the electricity goes out -- but the rain doesn’t.

Even without a flood, you want to keep your home free from any water damage. That’s where newer technology can give you a critical heads up.

“A leak detector system will alert you to any leaks in your home and that could save you thousands on potential repairs,” said Hope.

To monitor a handful of trouble spots in your home, consider this X-Sense Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector, which offers a hub with a siren and three wireless sensors you can place throughout your home.

Even if there’s not a leak, excess humidity can often creep into your home, and you’ll want a way to reduce it.

“Dehumidifiers are a great idea anywhere you have excess humidity, particularly damp basements,” he added.

This large capacity dehumidifier earns top scores for water removal and very good energy efficiency.

Another Consumer Reports tip -- an inexpensive humidistat can help you keep tabs on your home’s humidity levels.

And don't forget those must-have tool box essentials like a hammer, a screwdriver and drill, and of course flashlights with fresh batteries

“Some of the most important tools to have around the house are obviously regular essentials like a hammer and screwdriver but you also want to have a drill, flashlights pretty much everywhere and batteries to power anything you might need,” Hope said.

And finally, now that you’ve got that new home, you’ll want to keep it secure. This SimpliSafe System earned top scores in Consumer Reports' tests and offers self or professional monitoring plans.

When it comes to home safety, don’t forget about fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.