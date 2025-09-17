TikTok influencers peddle fake 'CFPB payout' scam for Zelle and Cash App

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know the old saying if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Well, you're going to want to keep that in mind when you're scrolling on social media...especially TikTok.

There are some TikTok videos out there claiming you can get Free money from Zelle or Cash App—just for filling out a government form. Sounds great, right? But it turns out, it's just not true.

Victims of scams on peer-to-peer payment platforms, like Zelle or Cash App, may try anything to get their money back.

Enter Daraine Delevante and Gilbert Graim Jr., two social media influencers who have racked up millions of views, incorrectly claiming that filing a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will get you a payout from these companies -- even claiming you can be compensated even if you weren't a scam victim.

They make it sound easy: even offering complaint templates for $77 and things like a credit repair guide for $24.99.

“With the CFPB losing funding, there’s just not as much oversight right now, and these influencers are jumping on that, going after people who are already struggling financially,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Derek Kravitz.

Graim did not respond to Consumer Reports request for comment. Delevante says Cash App and Zelle are unfairly targeting him to divert attention away from their own shortcomings in combating online fraud and scams.

“If you bought their financial products or followed their advice, definitely consider filing complaints with the CFPB, the FTC, and your state attorney general,” said Kravitz.

Zelle says, “Consumers were duped through social media into filing complaints based on a fabricated settlement,” while Cash App says it has “made significant improvements to how we identify and act on customer complaints.”

Consumer Reports has tips to keep you safe from payment platform scams:

Be skeptical of posts promising easy money—scammers use urgency and emotion to trick you.

Before sending money online, slow down. Double-check who you're paying and what you’re paying for.

And when you're filing a complaint, be sure to include dates, amounts, and bank statements. All of those things can strengthen your case.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.