Where can you save the most on glasses? Consumer Reports finds out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re like 68% of adults who wear prescription eyeglasses, you want a pair that makes you look and feel good and won’t cost a fortune. From independent glasses stores to big-box chains to online retailers: Consumer Reports has the answer to where you should go to get the right pair at the right price.

Consumer Reports surveyed nearly 60,000 of its members to find out which glasses stores were the best and the worst places to shop for that perfect pair.

CR members says that some of the biggest factors that they considered when deciding where to buy their eyeglasses were convenience, customer service, and then price, of course.

If you’re shopping in-person, don’t overlook warehouse clubs. Costco Optical topped CR’s glasses store ratings for overall satisfaction, while Sam’s Club Optical and BJ’s Optical also earned solid scores.

Searching for more cost savings? People who shopped online paid a median of about $125, and people who shopped in person paid a median of about $220.

Two of the top five best stores in CR’s ratings sell glasses online: Payne Glasses and Warby Parker. Both received very good scores for customer service.

Shopping online can save you money, but getting the right fit can be tricky. A good thing to do is, if you have a pair of glasses that you love that fits really well, to use the measurements of those glasses and try to find something that's pretty close.

CR also recommends that, to help find that perfect fit, you look at the bridge width of the glasses, which is the middle number of the three that are printed on the inside of your glasses.