Where dish soap works — and where Consumer Reports says never to use it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dish soap isn't just for dirty dishes. Consumer Reports says this inexpensive kitchen staple can also come in handy for a variety of household cleaning tasks—but there are some places you should never use it.

Social media is full of cleaning hacks that rely on dish soap, and Consumer Reports put several of them to the test to see which ones actually work.

One simple use is cleaning makeup brushes. Consumer Reports recommends mixing one part olive oil with two parts dish soap to help remove makeup residue while conditioning the bristles.

If you've stained your hands while coloring your hair, a mixture of dish soap and baking soda can also help scrub away hair dye.

Consumer Reports found that dish soap is surprisingly effective for cleaning stainless steel. With a little scrubbing, it cuts through grease and grime while restoring shine. Just be sure to buff the surface afterward with a dry cloth to remove any streaks.

CR also tested a homemade shower cleaner made from equal parts dish soap and white vinegar. While it removed soap scum and grime, it didn't perform as well as the highest-rated commercial shower cleaners and required extra rinsing because of the heavy suds.

Dish soap can even help with a few household maintenance chores. A small amount applied to door hinge pins may quiet squeaks, and pouring dish soap followed by hot water down a drain may help break up minor grease clogs.

But Consumer Reports says dish soap has its limits.

Never use dish soap in a dishwasher or washing machine. The excess suds can overflow, potentially causing leaks, water damage, or residue inside the appliance.

While dish soap can work as a last-minute spot treatment for stains, Consumer Reports laundry experts recommend using laundry detergent instead. Laundry detergents are specifically formulated to clean fabrics while protecting fibers, colors, and finishes. Dish soap can leave clothes feeling stiff and may be too harsh for delicate fabrics.

Consumer Reports also advises against using dish soap on marble countertops or to wash your car, since it can strip away protective wax from automotive finishes.

And despite some online claims, dish soap should not be used on your face, hair, or pets. It can remove natural oils from skin and animal coats, leaving them dry and irritated, and can be difficult to rinse away completely.

One final tip: if your windows tend to fog up with condensation, Consumer Reports says a thin layer of diluted dish soap may help reduce moisture buildup. It's the same trick many scuba divers use to help keep their masks from fogging underwater.

With a few smart uses—and a few important exceptions—dish soap can be one of the most versatile cleaners in your home.