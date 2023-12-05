With so many options, how do you decide what Christmas tree is best for you?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You have a lot of different options when it comes to Christmas trees! The American Christmas Tree Association says trees can cost anywhere from $25 to $2,500.

On average, for a 6-foot tree, the non-profit says you can expect to spend about $80 for a real one and a little more than a $100 for a fake one.

"Even though inflation has impacted consumers greatly, they are spending most of their money on the essentials, food and gasoline," the association said. "However, 94% of consumers will have a Christmas tree this year."

If you live in an area where they grow Christmas trees, it's likely going to be cheaper than if you live somewhere that doesn't because of shipping costs.

So how can you save money? Cut down your own tree or buy early.

If you start in November, you may find better deals or a better selection...so at this point, it's advice to keep in mind for next year.

As far the fake trees go, we found out it's best to buy one of these after the holiday.