1 year later: Families gather for town hall after deadly AES explosion

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been almost a year since the devastating explosion at a munitions plant near McEwen, Tennessee.

16 workers at Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) lost their lives, and 16 families were left fighting for justice. Five families moved forward with a lawsuit against the plant.

Wednesday night, their attorneys hosted a town hall meeting for the community, as a chance for AES families and past and present employees to share their story.

"It’s kind of…it’s still kind of hard to believe even though it’s coming up on a year," said former employee Tracey Cook. "My cousin Jason Adams died there, and some of my other friends died there too."

"I hold back tears just because…they wake up every day, their loved one disintegrated. They’re no longer here. They didn’t plan for that — they just went to work that day," added Jennifer Ward, the client experiences director for DRE Law.

The law firm, seeking financial compensation for the families and a closure of the plant, argues negligence may be a pattern at AES.

AES filed for dismissal of the civil lawsuits.

Emotions ran high among families Wednesday, as both sides may soon have their day in court.

A deposition is set with the owner of AES on October 1st. The law firm will then designate a lead counsel for the case, which could lead to mediation, a settlement, or trial.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.