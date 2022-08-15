10-year-old girl fighting cancer gets dream bedroom makeover

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joy and astonishment is what followed when taking a peek inside Breanna Bower's new bedroom.

"It doesn't look at all the same," is the first thing Bower said she saw her new space.

The makeover is a labor of love organized by interior designer Susan Jenkins who met Breanna three years ago during a charity golf tournament.

"She rode around with me all day on the golf cart and I just fell in love with her is just joyful and brave at every turn. She's grateful and she's faced some real serious scary things and she just does it with the most beautiful spirit," Jenkins said.

Four years ago, 10-year-old Breanna, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and has been fighting cancer since then.

"They are in the hospital for weeks and months and then they come home and they're recovering in their room for weeks and months. And they deserve spaces that inspire them and bring them joy," Jenkins said.

For Jenkins, the makeover became even more vital after learning Breanna's cancer had returned.

A new mural, windows, and bed frame became possible thanks to people who heard about the cause and wanted to help. Fueled by people's generosity, Jenkins knows this is just the beginning of her work to help other children going through a similar experience.

"This is for Breanna for me, but I also feel like there are so many kids out there that need this," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she is determined to surround children like Breanna in spaces they deserve, which is why she's launched a GoFundMe to create Dream Big Bedrooms.

If you want to learn how you can help fund bedroom renovations for other children battling cancer you can access the GoFundMe HERE.