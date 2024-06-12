14,000 new hotel rooms are currently planned for Nashville. Can our tourism boom sustain that?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If it feels like there's a new hotel popping up left and right in Downtown Nashville, it's because... that's pretty much true. "There’s 2,000 rooms under construction now, 14,000 total in the pipeline," explained Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

That's on top of the 40,000 hotel rooms Nashville already has in use. "It’s a lot of hotel rooms," admitted Ivey.

Ivey says hotel developers seem to love humming Music City's tune right now. "When you talk to them, they all want to be in Nashville. They know it’s a great destination, they know the demand is here," she said.

While all of those 14,000 planned hotel rooms, Ivey thinks some may fall through, but most will likely come to fruition.

There's no question that Nashville's tourism industry is hot right now. The question becomes — will it always be like this and can we sustain such a big portfolio of hotel properties? "That’s a good question, and we’ve been saying that for the last 10 years. You don’t want to get to the point where you can’t absorb the supply but it’s bound to happen at some point, which is why we have to get creative and just keep coming up with ideas and ways to bring people to town," said Ivey.

Ivey says the new domed Nissan Stadium, slated to open in 2027, will be a huge shot in the arm. "So we’ll be able to attract a Super Bowl, we’ll be able to attract an NCAA Final Four," she said.

She also thinks, that with all the new upscale hotels, Nashville is starting to attract new upscale tourists they haven't attracted before. Business travel is also ticking back up after a major pandemic slump. "It’s picking up. The forecast this year and into next year is that it will increase even more," she said.

Ivey says the city is also seeing an uptick in international travel. To that end, both the NCVC and Nashville International Airport are putting in bids to get international nonstop destinations to pick Nashville for expansion. The airport has also made it clear, that they hope to expand their runway to attract more non-stop Asian flights.

All of that may help, but Ivey says as the hotels continue to rise, so do the high expectations of her office. "We have to be creative. We’re competing with every destination in the world, honestly," said Ivey. "So we have to make sure Nashville is out there, upfront, top of mind and people want to come here for a reason."