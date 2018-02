NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police arrested a teen murder suspect, who's believed to be responsible for killing 15-year-old Thomas Howard.

Howard was shot and killed on January 23 outside a home on Brookway Drive in Nashville.

Kevon Mayberry, 16 was identified as the gunman shortly after the shooting. He surrendered to police Saturday night, but refused to be interviewed by detectives.

