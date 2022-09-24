2-month-old baby and father survive crash that killed two sisters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 has been learning more about the victims of a deadly crash in Dickson County that claimed the life of 23-year-old Bayleigh Grimes and 19-year-old Jordyn Schrock. The two are sisters.

Schrock’s boyfriend and her 2-month-old baby were in the car with them at the time of the crash. They survived.

Twenty-year-old Michael King Jr. and his son, Messiah King, were in the back of the car when it ran into the back of a flatbed tractor trailer just east of I-840 in mid-September.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said no charges are currently expected to be filed in this case.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with the family. They believe that sleeping on Messiah’s car seat saved Michael's life. Had he not been asleep, the family believes he wouldn’t be alive today.

The crash left Michael with spinal injuries, and now he must wear a body cast for several weeks while he heals. Messiah is physically well.

The family said Michael is traumatized after witnessing his child’s mother and her sister die in the crash.

Right now, the family is asking for support as Michael raises the baby on his own. They have launched a GoFundMe to help purchase baby supplies.

