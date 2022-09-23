'It still feels like a bad dream:' Father remembers his daughter and step-daughter killed in I-40 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even with the restaurant so busy, City Limits Bakery and Cafe in Bellevue feels empty to Robert "Eb" Schrock.

"I mean it’s just hard to understand. It still feels like a bad dream," said Schrock.

Last weekend, his daughter Jordyn Schrock and his step-daughter Bayleigh Grimes were driving home on I-40 after visiting with family when they collided with a semi. Jordyn's boyfriend and infant son survived, but the girls didn't make it.

"They were both very outgoing, crazy girls. Never met a stranger," said Schrock.

That outgoingness made both Jordan and Bayleigh perfect candidates for the restaurant business, which is why you could often find them both working at City Limits Bakery.

"It’s great to know so many people loved them and liked them," said Schrock.

If Eb has found any solace in his grief, it's been the outpouring of support from the community.

"I mean it’s overwhelming, all the support, love and friendship," he said.

But he's been especially grateful to hear this week from his daughter's friends.

"They both were born here in Nashville, they both grew up here in Bellevue their whole lives. They had a lot of friends around here. All of their friends have been calling and texting me and telling me they love me, praying for me and everything," said Schrock. "Growing up, our house was the one they all came to, so I always had a lot of girls over at the house. Their friends, they all stayed there during the summer, the weekends."

It's the kind of support that can be so fulfilling when Eb's world feels far too empty.

"They all got along with everybody. Always out with friends, always doing something. They had a good life," he said.

Neither of the girls had life insurance policies, so all funeral expenses come straight out of the family's pocket. Eb tells NewsChannel 5, really the best way to help out their family is to spend some money and time at the City Limits Bakery and Cafe.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page. You can find it by clicking here.