2 suspects arrested after KKK flyers posted on African American churches in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects who targeted African American churches in Maury County Sunday night by posting Ku Klux Klan flyers were arrested Thursday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department said a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old male were arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with Civil Rights intimidation. The charges were placed in coordination with the District Attorney's Office, and the official statute is TCA 39-17-309.

Police investigators are continuing to work on this case, attempting to determine if there are more offenders involved in the posting of the "bias rhetoric fliers," as described by the Columbia Police Department.

The arrests came as a result of working with members of the community who helped identify the suspects.

"We will also continue to work closely with our community and make efforts to deter senseless acts such as this from occurring in Columbia. We would like to thank our community for their assistance in this case that led to the arrest of these individuals," said the Columbia Police Department in a Facebook post about the arrests.

Gloria J. Sweet-Love, President of the Tennessee State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, shared a statement Thursday night denouncing the actions of the two suspects and any others who may be involved in the posting of the KKK flyers:

"The Tennessee State Conference NAACP denounces the scare tactics levied by the group referencing itself as 'Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan' as they left racial and hate literature at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church, Faith United M.B. Church and Bethel A.M.E. Church in the Columbia, TN area.

This attack on the serenity and sanctity of Black parishioners is nothing less than demonic. This brazen act is a reminder that in 1996 numerous black churches across Tennessee and the South East were burned and their parishioners left without a place of worship.

The fact that these cowardly night riders also left flyers at an apartment complex that has predominately African American tenants shows just how brazen the cowards are that 'ride at night'. We are calling on Law Enforcement and all Elected Officials to denounce this cowardly act of terrorism and stay alert to insure that our places of worship are safe and secure."

