Columbia Police searching for person behind KKK flyers left at African American churches

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A search is underway in Columbia to find the person who's leaving hate-filled flyers around the city. African American churches have been the main target.

Police are calling the flyers hate propaganda detailing a KKK recruitment.

Columbia Police have their hands on video of someone putting up one of the flyers around town and they're asking for help to identify the person.

The video shows someone putting one of the flyers on what appears to be a food truck early Sunday morning. They said other flyers were left in ziplock bags and just thrown onto driveways.

The pastors of the three targeted churches are holding a conference on Wednesday to voice their concerns. Those include: Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

That's happening at Mt. Calvary MB Church at 5:30 p.m. followed by a prayer for unity at 6 p.m.

Columbia Police said the person or people responsible will face charges when they're caught.