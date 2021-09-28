2 teens accused in Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets' death to appear in court on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens accused in the death of a Nashville musician are set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Diamond Lewis, 17, and Deccorius Wright, 18, are facing several charges relating to the 2019 death of Kyle Yorlets.

On February 7, 2019, Yorlets was fatally shot during a robbery in the alley outside his home. He was 24 years old.

Five teens in total were linked to his murder. At the time of his death, the suspects ranged in age from 12 to 16 years old.

Lewis, who is accused of robbing Yorlets, and Wright, who is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun that killed him, are both being tried as adults. The three other young suspects remain in the juvenile system.

A jury trial is for the two teens is set to begin on October 25.