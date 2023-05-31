2023 New Years Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash to return to Bicentennial State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said the annual New Year's Eve Live event will be taking place at Bicentennial State Park this year.

The event has taken place at the park for the past six years, but the cost to rent the park had increased drastically, causing organizers toquestion moving the celebration outside the downtown area.

On Wednesday, Butch Spyridon, CEO with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said that the event will continue to take place at Bicentennial.

“Both sides have worked to reach a win-win solution to continue to hold the New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial State Park,” Spyridon said.