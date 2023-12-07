21st annual Tennessee Season to Remember to continue to honor those taken by violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is the 21st annual Tennessee Season to Remember a ceremony, which honors homicide victims across the state.

Families who unfairly lost a loved one to violence can find some comfort at the ceremony this evening at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Broadway.

Nearly 500 people travel across the state to attend the ceremony. Sadly too many families go through the pain of losing a loved one to homicide every year.

Last year, the state reported 645 people were killed in homicides. Metro reports there has been 102 homicides in Nashville so far this year.

The keynote speakers will be Julie and John Mullinix who lost their daughter Kimberly Wyatt and granddaughter Sarah Wyatt when they were shot and killed in Crossville in 2006.

They have attended the ceremony for years.

Families will place an ornament honoring their loved one on large wreaths that will be displayed in the State Capitol.

Dustin Krugel, Communications Director of the Tennessee Board of Parole, said hopefully families can connect with others going through the same pain.

"This is a huge support group for all these victims," said Krugle. "They've all gone through terrible tragedies, and I think a lot of times you hear the offender's name, but too often we forget the names of the actual victims and through this event all the homicide victims names will be read at the ceremony, they've have an ornament placed on the wreath, and hopefully it will restore some of the hope for some of these families who suffered this terrible loss."

Everyone is welcome to join, even if you simply want to support these families.

If you cannot attend in person, you can watch a livestream on First Baptist Church's YouTube page.