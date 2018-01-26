2nd Almaville Market Robbery Suspect Captured

SMYRNA, Tenn. - A man wanted for about a week following an armed robbery at the Almaville Market near Smyrna has been captured.

Details of the arrest of 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre had not been released, but officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Friday he had been taken into custody without incident. Halfacre had been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The crime happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday, January 19 at the Almaville Market near Smyrna.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s officials said they arrested the first suspect, 52-year-old Timothy “Timbo” Howell, after a pursuit near Chattanooga earlier in the week, but at that time, Halfacre fled and remained on the run.

“They have been involved in violent criminal activities across Middle Tennessee,” Sheriff’s Detective Steve Kohler said.

The suspects had two semi-automatic handguns when they allegedly robbed two clerks at the store. No one was injured in the robbery.

Warrants were issued charging them with theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery.

Again, further details on Halfacre’s arrest on Friday had not yet been released.