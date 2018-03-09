3 More Players Released From Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three more players have been informed by the Titans that they’re being released from the team.
Quarterback Matt Cassel￼, safety Da’Norris Searcy and receiver/special teamer Eric Weems￼ were told they’d be released. The news came one day after the team announced they’re releasing running back DeMarco Murray.
Cassel, a 13-year NFL veteran, spent the past two seasons as Marcus Mariota￼’s back-up with the Titans.
Cassel played in six games, with two starts, with the Titans. Cassel guided the team to a win over the Texans in the 2016 season-finale when he completed 16-of-26 passes for 150 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Cassel started one game in 2017 – at Miami. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown in that contest, won by the Dolphins. Cassel also relieved Mariota when he suffered a hamstring injury at Houston on October 1.
Cassel, 35, has played with the Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills, Cowboys and Titans during his NFL career, which began in 2005.
In addition to Mariota, the Titans have quarterbacks Alex Tanney￼ and Tyler Ferguson￼under contract. Brandon Weeden￼ is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.
Searcy, who signed with the team prior to the 2015 season, played in 45 games over the past three seasons, including 33 starts. In 16 games last season, Searcy posted 27 tackles while starting six games.
At safety, the Titans have Pro Bowler Kevin Byard￼ and veteran Johnathan Cyprien￼, who signed as a free agent last offseason. Safety Brynden Trawick￼ also returns, while Curtis Riley￼ is a restricted free agent. Denzel Johnson￼, signed as an undrafted free agent, is also under contract.
Searcy played his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Weems signed with the Titans last offseason after playing previously with the Falcons and Bears.
Weems, an 11-year veteran, finished third on the team with 12 tackles on special teams. He also caught one pass for five yards while playing receiver.