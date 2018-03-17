53-Year-Old Arrested After 17-Year-Old Shot In Back

Partly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A convicted felon has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 17-year-old.
Friday evening, authorities discovered a 17-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his back on 40th Avenue North at Clifton Avenue. He immediately collapsed when they found him.
He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and has been expected to recover.
Saturday, authorities confirmed they arrested 53-year-old convicted felon John Edward Armstrong in the case.
Reports stated surveillance was set up at Armstrong’s home on 22nd Avenue North. He was stopped and arrested after he got into a vehicle with inoperable brake lights.
Armstrong was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Authorities said he was convicted of a felony cocaine offense in 2010 and received a six-year probated sentence.
The investigation continued as the motive for the shooting remained unknown.