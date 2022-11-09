56th annual CMA Awards celebrates country music's best Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown Nashville will be full of the biggest country music stars for the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

It will be a night with a lot of memorable moments, like an opening tribute to Loretta Lynn by three of the biggest powerhouses in the genre: Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

There will also be an Alan Jackson tribute performance Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

One of the biggest awards of the night is Entertainer of the Year. The nominees are: Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapelton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

Viewers can expect a lot of special collaborations including one with Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce.

NewsChannel 5 will be your ticket to the red carpet. Tune in for more coverage on Wednesday night!