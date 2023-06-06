90-year-old artist creates mural to cover scars of Nashville Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a frustratingly slow process to build Second Avenue back after a bomb destroyed a large stretch of it in 2020. But recently, the recovery hit a significant milestone, thanks in part to a beloved Nashville artist.

When you talk to Phil Ponder, it's quite obvious that attention to detail is everything for the 90-year-old artist.

"This one picture represents the architectural history of Middle Tennessee," said Ponder, as he gave NewsChannel 5 a tour of his home.

That's especially true when he's painting the town he loves. Ponder said he loves capturing historic buildings in Music City because the landscape is always changing.

"The architecture in Nashville is varied, and it is interesting," he said.

But Ponder never dreamed it would change like it did December 25, 2020. A lone, deranged bomber detonated an RV full of explosives in front of the AT&T Data Center. Thankfully, everyone near the blast survived, but the historic street is forever changed.

How the original street looked may have also been forgotten if it wasn't for Ponder.

In 1990, he took dozens of pictures that were used to create his painting Market Street Too, which was titled after the original name for Second Avenue. He offered up the pictures to city leaders, hoping they could be used to rebuild. But Ponder never dreamed they'd request to use his painting too.

"And we would like to use your artwork, is that OK? And I said, 'Whoa boy. That’s perfect, that’s absolutely perfect,'" said Ponder.

Over the course of 16 months, AT&T used Ashland City-based company McDougal Fabricators to transform Market Street Too into a life-size work of art.

"We are really proud to be the canvas for the world’s largest Phil Ponder," said Joelle Phillips, president of AT&T Tennessee. "There are over a million tiny little holes in all of these panels that are able to come together to create this picture of Market Street."

The embossed version of Ponder's painting will now give visitors a chance to glimpse the street as it once was.

"I hope it’s something that people just want to walk by and see. It really is beautiful," she said.

Fittingly, the aluminum plates cover up the scars left behind when the bomb detonated. Scars, Ponder hopes, can now start to heal.

"That’s exactly what this whole project is doing — is it’s healing that neighborhood and healing the city of Nashville," he said.

That healing, done how else? Through a whole lot of love and attention to detail.

"This would be undoubtedly the largest project, art-wise, I’ve ever been involved in. And hopefully, this would be something that would stay for the ages," said Ponder.

Phillips says Ponder's name will be added to the art installation, once more of Second Avenue reopens.