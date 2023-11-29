91-year-old served notice to vacate apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Apartment managers recently served a notice to a 91-year-old tenant to let her know they won’t renew her lease that’s up right after Christmas.

At the Saddlebrook Apartments in Murfreesboro, 91-year-old Frances Esenbock got the notice before Thanksgiving.

"I was scared to death. I mean I can hardly walk through the house let alone pack up and move," Esenbock said.

She's been there a decade, and her rent is under a thousand bucks a month.

"They were very curt with me when I called, and they said you have to be out by the 29th," Esenbock said.

Her grandson helped her look online, and now units in the same complex are going for roughly $400 more a month.

“They want me out of here so they can make more money,” Esenbock said.

If they plan to re-develop Frances's unit, a new state law said they must give her a 60-day notice to vacate it. We called the office for information, and they had no comment.

"We’re just trying to bide our time and we don’t have any," Esenbock said.

With deteriorating health, her grandson quit his job to take care of her.

“It just kills the holidays. Josh and I, we want to spend time together in case something does happen to me,” Esenbock said.

So far she said she’s called more than thirty places trying to find an affordable place to move. On a fixed income, it's been challenging.

"There’s just nothing to be found," Esenbock said.

Her grandson made her a Go Fund Me to help.