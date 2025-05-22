A death row inmate died by lethal injection Thursday morning; His last words were to Governor Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oscar Franklin Smith was the first death row inmate to be executed in Tennessee in five years. Officials say he died at 10:47 a.m. Thursday morning.

Outside Riverbend Maximum Security Prison, witnesses remember the moments leading up to Oscar Franklin Smith's execution, including a direct message to Governor Bill Lee as his last words.

"He said somebody needs to tell the Governor the justice system doesn't work," remembered one witness. "He's the last word, the last person to give justice when justice is needed. Too many innocent people are being killed..."

Smith was sentenced to die for killing his estranged wife, Judy Robirds Smith, and her two teenage sons in Nashville.

In the execution chamber, after more than three decades of waiting for justice, sat Judy's brother and sister.

"I miss the sound of Judy's voice, I know my brother does as well, on the other end of the phone," said Terri Osborne, Judy's sister. "We miss the excitement of planning Chad's driving lessons, and we miss the pure joy of hearing Jason's laughter..."

Thursday was also the first time the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) used a new lethal injection drug called pentobarbital.

"As the process was going on, I didn't notice any heaving of the chest, any tremors. It was just like watching somebody go to sleep," recalled another witness.

Witnesses also described something else that was new — a spiritual advisor who was permitted to be in the room with Smith as he breathed his last.

"At one point, I heard her say, 'Be strong, the Lord is good,'" another witness said.

In the years leading up to his execution, there was much controversy surrounding the TDOC's lethal injection protocols. You can learn more about the new protocols in my previous story.

