A gun bill that would have allowed more guns at schools died in the House

Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 24, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A highly charged House committee hearing Wednesday night led to lawmakers standing and screaming at each other before the committee was briefly shut down.

The final vote on the bill was a tie at 9-9, which meant the bill failed. The HB7064 — designed by Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County — came about because he said administrators were "begging him" for the ability to carry. He said placing guns in schools would provide protection that is "real-world protection."

It would have allowed enhanced gun permit owners, former military or former law enforcement from carrying a gun in a school. Currently, no guns are allowed on school property. Those enhanced gun permit owners could include teachers.

The House Education Administration Committee debated the controversial bill that would allow people with enhanced carry permits to bring loaded guns onto school property.

A supporter of the bill Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, tried to end the debate before Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and parents from the Covenant School could speak against it.

After a brief delay, the committee came back into session and allowed the parents to speak.

Covenant families strongly opposed the bill and sang when the final vote was announced.

