A look back at our favorite positive stories: Spring Hill kiddo is a customer service pro

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know some stories can be more difficult to hear than others.

That's why we also make sure to highlight the good things that happen in our communities.

Over the summer, we went to Light Hill Meats in Spring Hill.

Behind the counter, it was not rare to find a six-year-old asking if you'd like a receipt in the bag and reminding you to have a day.

That kiddo is Abigail Neale. Her dad, Ben, is the owner of Light Hill Meats.

We were there before the Labor Day rush, but Abigail was at the front making sure all was in order.

We've been looking back at some of our favorite stories from this past year. More specifically, I wanted to look at the thought process from our reporters that goes into making these stories as special as they are.

I was focused on the natural moments. So I took that microphone and I did not take it off that entire time I was there. I left that microphone on her because I didn’t want to miss the moments.

