A new Tennessee law will allow teachers and students to carry Narcan in the classroom

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Tennessee state law, passed by lawmakers earlier this year, will allow teachers, staff and students to carry Narcan in the classroom. It comes as the opioid epidemic continues to worsen and advocates hope to expand access to tools that can help reverse potentially fatal overdoses.

Casey Reynolds has her hands full — in a literal sense carrying boxes of Naloxone, the generic name for Narcan — and as she hopes to save lives.

"I usually do between 18-20 trainings a month," said Reynolds, who serves as a Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist covering eight counties including Cheatham and Montgomery counties.

The best tool in her tool box is handing out Naloxone to anyone willing to learn how to administer the nasal spray, capable of reversing an overdose.

"Preventative measures are really important," said Reynolds. "People need to take action before it’s too late."

A lot of county school systems, including Cheatham County, already allowed Naloxone to be stored and administered in schools, but the new law allows it to be directly carried in the classroom by adults and children. Reynolds praised the new law.

"Definitely I can tell people’s hearts are getting softened to it," she said. "We have tools available that could make a really big difference."

A Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist is assigned to each Tennessee county. If you'd like to find contact information for the one serving your county, find it here. There are additional resources here, too. Specialists like Reynolds can offer training to schools, businesses and organizations. They can also give out doses of Naloxone for anyone willing to use it on someone who may need help.