'A regularly scheduled miracle': Certified Tennessee naturalist encourages community to embrace cicadas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They have arrived! Billions of cicadas are emerging across Middle Tennessee after 13 years of being underground.

Experts say if you are a bug enthusiast, get out there and enjoy. If you're not, don't worry. They won't stick around forever.

Experts said right now it's still the early stages of the cicadas emerging and it takes a moment for them to learn how to fly, so when you’re walking, make sure you watch your step.

Joanna Brichetto, a certified Tennessee naturalist, has experienced three brood emerges at her West Nashville home and every 13 years she gets very excited to see these critters.

In her garden, dozens of them have already started to leave behind their exoskeletons and after about a few hours they’re ready to fly.

"If the sun hits them, they’re ready sooner. But if they’re in the shade, it could take an hour or two before they’re ready," Brichetto said.

Many Middle Tennessee communities will see them or at least hear them.

The males sing to attract the females, so they can reproduce if a predator doesn’t get to them first.

"It's a little pathetic only 2% of all the eggs laid 13 years ago even make it to adulthood. Then when they make it to, adulthood there’s all these threats," Brichetto said.

The cicadas only travel about 100 meters from where they hatched and will only live for a few weeks or a month.

Brichetto hopes people take the time to enjoy them or maybe ever teach their children about them because they’re harmless.

"We’re teaching them it’s good to look around and to wonder about something and stay connected to the natural world," Brichetto said.

Two cicada broods are emerging across multiple parts of the country. One has been underground for 13 years and the other for 17 years.

The last time a "double brood" emerged was in 1803 when Thomas Jefferson was president. Learn more about the Brood XIX, here.

