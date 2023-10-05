A Shelbyville man couldn't afford hearing aids, so his specialist found a way to get them for free

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Michele Fiscus hears her door chime, she never knows what kind of case is about to walk into her office in Franklin.

"Everyone has, you know, unique hearing loss. Everyone has a unique story," Fiscus said, a Hearing Specialist for HearingLife.

But that's especially true when she first met Jerry Sumners.

Decades ago, a freak construction accident eliminated hearing completely in his left ear. "I ran a jackhammer, put a steak in. Hit five sticks of dynamite, throw me 25 feet in the air. All I had on was my belt and my shoes and I survived it," Sumners said.

Now, he can't hear out of his right ear, which encouraged him to stop into HearingLife to be tested for a hearing aid. "It worked really well for him compared to what he had been using," Fiscus said.

Only the priceless gift of sound was way more than Jerry could afford. "When you draw only $1500 a month on disability, apartment costs $800 a month. You can’t live too much on that," Sumners said.

"He had gone through so much and it just seemed like there should be something we should do," Fiscus said.

Then Fiscus remembered a program called the National Campaign for Better Hearing, which covers the cost of hearing aids for those who can't afford them. She nominated Jerry in December 2022 and didn't hear back for months. Jerry was forced to sit in silence.

Then he got a phone call that changed his life. "I was like, you call him, you put him on speaker phone. It was a good feeling to tell him we’ve got your hearing aid, Jerry," Fiscus said.

All through the fitting for his new hearing aid, Jerry couldn't contain his gratitude. "I appreciate you going out of your way getting me a free hearing aid. I appreciate it very much," he said.

Fiscus couldn't contain her hope. "That’s probably the best part of getting [hearing] back, is watching them re-enter the world and be able to communicate and have those conversations, have those relationships," Fiscus said.

Which is why, the next time Jerry walks into her office, she can't wait to hear how the hearing aid has changed his life.