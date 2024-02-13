"A slate of hate" LGBTQ community condemns Tenn. bills that they think targets their community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They call it the "slate of hate." It's a list of bills, compiled by members of the Tennessee LGBTQ community that they claim unfairly targets them and their allies.

The list was revealed Tuesday morning during a press conference that at times sounded more like a pep rally.

"We come to show the positive power of our lived experience," said Dahron Johnson, Nashville Co-Chair of the Tennessee Equality Project. "We’re here to hold folks accountable."

"The legislative attacks are meant to deny our existence and scare us back into the closet," said Dakerri Rhone, Board of Governors for HRC Nashville.

Pride flags in the classroom

At the top of their list is SB 1722/HB 1605 that limits the kinds of flags teachers can have in their classrooms.

Last week when the bill was being discussed in the K-12 Education Subcommittee, Rep. Gino Bulso commented:

"That would specifically include these flags that teachers are currently using to indoctrinate students in a particular set of values, including the Pride flag which is becoming more ubiquitous in schools," he said.

Tennessee Equality Project says they oppose the bill, because the flag can be a source of comfort for students in need of support.

"That is not just a symbol, that is an open door to a child to say you are safe with me to be who you are, so that’s why we are fighting like hell against this flag bill," said Chris Sanders, Executive Director of the Tennessee Equality Project.

Solemnizing Weddings

The group also expressed concerns about SB 596/HB 878 that would allow wedding officiants to decline to solemnize a marriage if they have conscious or religious objections.

"I don’t think there’s any law that says I have to go through but there’s no law I’m not required to either, so this would just make it clear," said Sen. Mark Pody, a Republican from Lebanon, during debate on the bill last week. Pody also frequently officiates weddings and wants to make sure they can say no do a request.

The bill passed both the House and Senate, and now awaits Gov. Bill Lee's signature.

"Already in this session we have an Anti-LGBT bill headed to the governor’s desk," lamented Sanders.

Adoptions

Then there's SB 1810/HB 2165, that prevents the Tennessee Department of Children Services from requiring adoptive parents or foster parents to agree with the child's preferred sexual orientation or gender identity. So far, movement on this bill has been slow.

"It removes the possibility of protections for LGBTQ kids — and says tough. We’ll place you maybe in an unaccepting home and you’ll just have to survive," explained Sanders.

Bathroom Bill

There's also SB 2781/HB 1949. It would prevent Tennessee businesses from setting their own rules about bathroom access, which the Tennessee Equality Project argues targets members of the transgender community.

"It puts pressure on businesses to be the bathroom police or any entity which will make it impossible for trans people to be out in public for long periods of time," said Sanders.

The bill drew a massive crowd when it was up for consideration Tuesday in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, but the bill was rolled a week due to robust debate on other bills.

Other bills flagged by the Tennessee Equality Project



The LGBTQ community also flagged SB 2766/ HB 1634, that eliminates "gender identity" in the state law, preventing educators from discriminating against students based on their sexual orientation. So far, that bill has been moving slowly through the legislative process.



SB 2351/HB 1660 makes changes to sexual discrimination laws for public universities and colleges.



SB 1810 /HB 2165 requires a request made by a student to an employee of the student's LEA or public charter school for an accommodation to affirm the student's gender identity to be reported to a school administrator and to the student's parent. It would also prohibit a school employee from knowingly providing false or misleading information to a student's parent regarding the student's gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that differs from the student's sex at the time of birth.



SB 2782 / HB 2310would make it a criminal offense if someone helped a minor get out of state to receive gender affirming care.



SB 2780 / HB 1995 would create a separate marriage license if the marrying couple is a man and woman.