A small neighborhood in Antioch is among dozens waiting patiently for power

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know thousands in Davidson County and the surrounding areas are still waiting for power to be restored.

As of Friday night, the Nashville Electric Service reported close to 60,000 customers are still in the dark.

In a small neighborhood in Antioch, a massive tree still blocks most of the residential road. Neighbors point to it as emblematic of the last 6 days, during which they've waited for cleanup to happen and power to be restored.

"Every day that passes, it gets to be a bigger problem," said Matt Pickney, a neighbor who was checking on his house Friday.

Jeanine Simmons, another neighbor, has had a grateful and positive attitude, despite mounting frustration and fees.

"I do, but at the same time, it's very expensive when you have to pay hotel bills every day," she laughed.

Most of her neighborhood has migrated to hotels since Monday, stopping by their homes to monitor progress.

Not everyone has been able to avoid frozen pipes, but they have been able to be good neighbors to one another.

"This neighborhood is a good community, and people are checking on each other," Pickney concluded.

