A year in review: the overturning of Roe v. Wade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was news that sent shockwaves throughout the country and reactions were swift. On May 2nd, a leaked Supreme Court opinion hinted at overturning of Roe versus Wade.

The future of reproductive rights hung in the balance, until June 24th when the Supreme Court made it official. The overturning triggered Tennessee's abortion ban, making abortions effectively illegal in Tennessee with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

"We are grateful to God all glory belongs to him and we are also thankful to pro-life voters who for years have sent pro-life super majorities to the state house and state senate," said president of Tennessee Right to Life during a press conference, Stacy Dunn.

It meant doctors performing abortions could now face felony charges.

During a rally, physician Dr. Amy Bono said, "we thank you for joining us today and the next time you see us here, we could be in handcuffs."

Cities like Clarksville and Knoxville issued resolutions condemning the state law. Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk said he would not prosecute anyone for performing an abortion.

"Abortion doesn’t just affect mothers or people who bear children, it affects everyone, and it touches us all, we all need to be a part of that fight," said pro-choice advocate Tia Freeman during a rally.

Now Tennessee women will have to look elsewhere, crossing state lines to end a pregnancy.

"I think that’s the heart of it, who gets to make those decisions bout your private health care," said executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, Francie Hunt.

Law makers on both sides of the aisle say they plan to introduce legislation in the upcoming session that begins in January