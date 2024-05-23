AAA predicts record-breaking year for Tennesseans traveling for Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AAA expects near record-breaking travel numbers this Memorial Day weekend. Most people will be traveling by car.

AAA said if you want to leave before the bulk of traffic, mornings and late evening are the best times to travel Thursday-Monday.

Thursday, May 23

12:00 - 6: 00 PM

Before 11 AM, After 7PM

Friday, May 24

12:00 - 7:00 PM

Before 11AM, After 8 PM

Saturday, May 25

2:00 - 5:00 PM

Before 1 PM, After 6 PM

Sunday, May 26

3:00 - 7:00 PM

Before 1 PM

Monday, May 27

3:00 - 7:00 PM

After 7 PM



Tennessee is expected to break a record this weekend with more than 926,000 Tennesseans predicted to travel 50 miles or more, beating a record that was set in 2005 by almost 14,800.

Nationally, AAA is not expecting the rest of the U.S. to break that 2005 travel record, but it is still more than last year's numbers with nearly 44 million Americans traveling.

783,990 Tennesseans are expected to drive to and from their plans. So that means you are going to want to plan ahead.

“Have everything done ahead of time, so that means fill your tank the night before," said Aixa Diaza, AAA spokesperson. "Don't wait until that morning to pack an emergency kit. Pack up the car the night before if possible. Try to avoid running those last-minute errands.”

Tennessee gas prices are averaging slightly higher this Memorial Day weekend than last year. The average cost as of today is 3.22 cents according to AAA.