Access programs that help you recover after a disaster, from emergency aid to long-term recovery

When you experience a disaster, life is chaotic. If you’re struggling to access basic needs, help is available through local, state, and federal disaster recovery programs. Below are places to start if you need emergency or recovery support. Each program serves different needs, and many can be accessed online or by calling for assistance.



State and federal resources The state response and reaction to disasters is led by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA). If you were in a widespread disaster, TEMA’s website shares current updates, recovery information, and links to assistance programs. It also includes past briefings, resources, and disaster-related guidance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides help with housing, repairs, and other recovery costs after a declared disaster. When applicable, you can sign up online or call 1‑800‑621‑3362 for assistance.

Nonprofit and local help The Salvation Army provides food, clothing, and temporary shelter to individuals and families affected by disasters. The American Red Cross – Tennessee Region offers emergency shelter, meals, supplies, and family reunification services following disasters. You can learn more online or call 1‑800‑RED‑CROSS (1‑800‑733‑2767).

Other recovery resources SBA Disaster Loans – Apply Online | 1‑800‑659‑2955 TN VOAD – Volunteer coordination for cleanup & rebuilding Hands On Nashville – Volunteer-driven disaster response TN Crisis Line – 24/7 emotional support (English/Spanish) | 1‑855‑274‑7471



