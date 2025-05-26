Watch Now
Accused murderer Rico Ransom arrested after police chase in North Nashville

The 21-year-old suspect was found wearing an ankle monitor while out on bond for a previous murder charge.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville police arrested a 21-year-old murder suspect Saturday night following a chase that ended in North Nashville.

The suspect, Rico Ransom, was found wearing an ankle monitor while out on bond for a previous murder charge.

Detectives with Metro’s Specialized Investigations Division noticed a black Dodge Challenger committing multiple traffic violations.

The car pulled into a gas station at 26th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike and sat for an unusually long time, prompting detectives to approach.

The driver—later identified as Ransom—sped away, leading police on a chase through the area. Officers deployed a spike strip to deflate the vehicle’s tires, but Ransom continued driving, throwing an AR-style pistol out the window before eventually abandoning the car and fleeing on foot into a wooded area. He was eventually arrested on Britt Place.

Ransom is currently under indictment for the 2019 first-degree murder of 18-year-old Steven Shelton.

He is also connected a 2018 shooting that left a Pearl-Cohn High School student critically injured.

Following his arrest, Ransom was charged with two counts of felony evading, felony possession of a firearm, and driving on a revoked license. His bond has been set at $28,000.

Ransom is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on June 5.

