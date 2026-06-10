Adventure Science Center caps off Fossil Frontiers exhibit with life size T. Rex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just in time for summer, the Fossils Frontier exhibit is complete at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville.
On Wednesday morning the Adventure Science Center unveiled the massive centerpiece of the newest signature exhibit, a 40' long T. Rex!
Other features include flying dinosaurs, bone beds, and Tennessee fossils.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom