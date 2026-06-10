Adventure Science Center caps off Fossil Frontiers exhibit with life size T. Rex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just in time for summer, the Fossils Frontier exhibit is complete at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville.

On Wednesday morning the Adventure Science Center unveiled the massive centerpiece of the newest signature exhibit, a 40' long T. Rex!

Other features include flying dinosaurs, bone beds, and Tennessee fossils.

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