Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAdventures in Iceland

Actions

Adventures in Iceland: Exploring the capital city of Reykjavik

NC5 introduces you to the Land of Fire and Ice
Posted
and last updated

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND — Carrie and her crew have arrived in Iceland.

The team just landed in Keflavik following the inaugural Icelandair flight from Nashville to Iceland.

We hit the ground running and headed straight to the capital city of Reykjavik.

Have you had the chance to visit Iceland? If so, what was your favorite part? I'd love to hear from you. You can email me at Carrie.Sharp@newschannel5.com.

Eight brand new Corvettes were stolen from GM's Bowling Green plant. How good neighbors spoiled the heist

The line ''see something, say something" took on new meaning recently in Bowling Green. Two alert neighbors helped tip police to stolen Corvettes from the nearby assembly plant. That led law enforcement to find 8 stolen Corvettes worth over $1 million. We may all be able to learn a little lesson from this.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE