Adventures in Iceland: Exploring the capital city of Reykjavik

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND — Carrie and her crew have arrived in Iceland.
The team just landed in Keflavik following the inaugural Icelandair flight from Nashville to Iceland.
We hit the ground running and headed straight to the capital city of Reykjavik.
Have you had the chance to visit Iceland? If so, what was your favorite part? I'd love to hear from you. You can email me at Carrie.Sharp@newschannel5.com.
