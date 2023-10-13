Advice from psychologists on how to talk to children about what's happening in Israel and Gaza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The coverage and images coming out of Israel and Gaza are hard for anyone to watch, but parents should take special care when it comes to what their children are seeing.

Experts said it is hard to avoid kids seeing devastating videos and pictures because of social media, so a conversation might be necessary with your kid.

First, of course, consider the age of your child. Psychologists said children under 10 should be shielded from the topic as much as possible because it is difficult for a child to make sense of.

For kids older than 10 who may have already seen the images online, doctors said start the conversation with simple, honest, and age-appropriate language. Avoid graphic details or upsetting information.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez with Comprehend the Mind said it is best to ask open-ended questions about what they may have seen or heard already.

"I think the easiest thing for a parent to do is to say, honey, I know that you're hearing a lot about war and a lot of very terrible things happening. Would you like us to have a conversation about this? Is there something you want to ask me?" said Dr. Hafeez.

For teenagers, the questions can be more direct because most are already aware of what's going on.

It might be best to have your child take a break from social media for a few days because the images are being shared the most during the initial attacks, which can be traumatic for children to witness. That might be something adults need to do too.

If your kids ask difficult questions, experts say it is okay to admit you do not have the answer.

A good way to address difficult situations is to encourage your child to take positive action in your own community through volunteering and supporting charities.