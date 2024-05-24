Advocacy group offers thousands in reward money to help solve Katia Duenas-Aguilar murder case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a new cash reward to try to find answers in the murder of Ft. Campbell soldier, Katia Duenas-Aguilar.

The League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is offering $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

23-year-old Duenas-Aguilar was found dead in her home off Tiny Town Road in Clarksville just after 8:30 Saturday night.

The organization, also known as LULAC, is a group that advocates for the civil rights of Latino Americans. It offered the same reward to help solve the case of Vanessa Guillen, who was another Army soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood, Texas in 2020 — and whose story made national headlines. Arrests were made in Guillen's case, and LULAC said it will not rest until the same is done for Duenas-Aguilar.

Her loved ones said they also are searching for more answers on how their dear friend could be killed so senselessly.

Anyone who knows anything about Duenas-Aguilar's murder can also qualify for another cash reward and remain anonymous when they call Clarksville-Montgomery County Crimestoppers at (931) 645-8477 to give any information.