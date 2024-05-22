'It was friendship at first sight.' Friends want to know more about what happened to Pfc. Katia Duenas Aguilar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The investigators in Clarksville looking into the homicide of a soldier are still asking for tips.

On Tuesday, Fort Campbell released information about Pfc. Katia Duenas Aguilar was found dead on Saturday.

A friend told NewsChannel 5 the 23-year-old soldier was found in a locked bedroom in her apartment. She apparently lived at The Centre on Tiny Town Road.

Based on the evidence, Clarksville police ruled her death a homicide.

Savannah Tooley said hearing her friend was found dead was heart-shattering.

"I work a full-time job, but that's been on my mind since I found out, I can't think of anything else..." said Savannah Tooley.

Duenas Aguilar was from just outside Dallas, Texas. For 5 years, she's been at Fort Campbell. It's clear that the friends she's made in that community became like family.

All week, I've been talking to people in her inner circle. They are in complete shock.

Those who knew her want more information released about what happened to their friend. killed. There's a lot of speculation.

Tooley, who is also a mother, said Duenas Aguilar had a contagious smile and made friends with everybody.

"She was just all-in-all a genuine person. If I could give one word to describe her it was genuine... and loyal," Tooley said.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact Clarksville Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (931) 645-8477 or by submitting a tip online at https://P3tips.com/591.