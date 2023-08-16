After 100 years, the future of the Dunlop Mansion in Clarksville is uncertain

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a stretch of Madison Street in Clarksville, there are small architectural details that can be easy to miss, but not a historic house on a hill.

"It’s an absolutely gorgeous building," said Fran Swartz, a Clarksville resident.

"It’s certainly is iconic, especially the way it sits right here," said Jennifer Rudolph, another longtime Clarksvillian.

The Dunlop Mansion has stood watch for more than a century, but Rudolph is worried it won't stand much longer. A few months ago, the current property owner submitted a proposal to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission to demolish the mansion to build new apartments.

The prospective buyer of the property, Jennifer Willoughby, also developed an apartment complex right across the street.

NewsChannel 5 reached Willoughby by phone Wednesday but she declined to do an interview.

While the demolition request was ultimately denied by the planning commission, Swartz doesn't believe the battle is over.

"The building could stand but something could be put in front of it, which of course, defaces the beauty of the entire street," she said.

Swartz has stepped forward as another potential buyer who would like to preserve the home.

"I would love to turn it into a touring museum, bed and breakfast, and a restaurant," said Swartz.

History of the Dunlop Mansion

Rudolph took us through the history of the 1915 mansion in Clarksville. "The architect of the home was Russel Hart," she said.

Hart was the mastermind behind other Middle Tennessee landmarks — like Centennial Park's permanent Parthenon replica — the first terminal out at Berry Field and the Tennessee Governor's Residence in Nashville. Prominent families that shaped Clarksville history also lived there, like Jack B. Miller who was a successful businessman and philanthropist.

"He was one of two or three gentlemen in town who started Clarksville Memorial Hospital," said Rudolph.

In the grand scheme of things, they may just be small details, but if you ask these women, it's something Clarksville would forever miss.

"It will further take away the history, the heritage," said Swartz.

"I think progress and preservation can go hand in hand for the betterment of our community," said Rudolph.

Musician Gary "Sannablue" Baker even wrote a song about the preservation effort. You can listen to the song here.

Rudolph hopes to leverage the public interest from the Dunlop Mansion drama into forming a nonprofit that helps with preservation efforts across the City of Clarksville.

The organization is still in the early planning stages but they hope to eventually raise money to donate towards buying properties that need protection.