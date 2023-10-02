After a couple gave all their money to UBuildIt Nashville a year ago, state launches investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're following up with a couple who called NewsChannel 5 at the end of their rope after spending all their money to have a custom home built.

It's been more than a year since Joseph and Kimberly Story gave a $165,000 check to UBuildIt Nashville. The couple is now living in their car in a Murfreesboro parking lot.

In the last week, the state has launched an investigation into UBuildIt Nashville which cashed their check in August 2022. The state board for licensing contractors discovered Michael Sizemore, the owner of UBuildIt Nashville, is not licensed to offer construction management for projects over $25,000.

"I hope it does some good. We're praying it does," said Joseph. "I mean, he seems like a good guy, but he don't need to be doing people like this."

Admittedly, the Storys said if they had done more research they probably would not be living in their Chevy Malibu with their three dogs. The board that licenses contractors says it is vital to do your homework, not pay all at once, not pay in cash and get everything in writing.

Bringing their situation to light helped the Storys get an attorney to call them back.

"We just pray that things here turn around soon," Story said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Storys by True Friends Moving and Storage. The couple is keeping their furniture at one of their locations.

We did reach out to UBuildIt's owner for a comment, but so far haven't heard back.