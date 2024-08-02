After a stolen life savings, man hopes police find suspects who took his money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for two men accused of breaking into an apartment in Madison and stealing thousands of dollars. The incident has left 71-year-old Robert Thomas, a resident of Riverwood Tower, on edge since last month.
Thomas, who shared photos of the potential suspects with NC5, said they ransacked his home and stole a briefcase full of money he had been saving for decades. He believes the break-in was not random, as the suspects only targeted his unit.
“Don’t take from me. I’ll give you what I got if I got it. But if you take something from me, no,” Thomas said.
He understands that people might question why he didn’t store his money at the bank, but he felt it wasn’t safe there and doesn't trust the banking system.
If you have any information about the suspects, please contact the police.
Thomas's family has started a GoFundMe to help rebuild his savings.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com
