After being critically injured by a car, this teen learned to walk and talk again

A punctured lung, fractures to his spine and fractures to his skull, a teen had to spend most of his first year in high school in and out of hospitals.

In March 2022, Torrian was walking to the store when he was hit by a car and critically injured.

A whole year later, the teenager says he is looking forward to playing the sport he loves again.

For a year now, Tavares Poore says his son has been in and out of hospitals.

"He was unconscious for like a month and half. He had TBI, extensive brain damage, cracked vertebrae, punctured lungs and everything," said Poore.

It has been a year of ups and downs.

Torrian's father says it was a scary situation.

"I mean, just panic, hoping that he was not dead, that he was still here — that he could just continue to fight."

And fighting is what the teen is doing through speech and physical therapy.

"He's in physical therapy, water therapy, occupational therapy. He's starting to go back to school. And I mean, just constantly talking about like his passion for basketball and getting back to school with his friends," said Poore.

Torrian still has a bit of a way to go, but he is making strides.

"I want to be a coach or play basketball again," said Torrian. "Like I never knew I was going to get in an accident to stop me from playing basketball."

When ask if that was going to stop him Torrian said, "Nothing can stop me."

The teen says he can't wait to get back to playing basketball and being a regular kid.

The family says it took a lot of people to make this recovery possible including the prayers from the community and hospital staff at Vanderbilt and in St. Louis.