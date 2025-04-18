After federal cuts, Southern Cheatham County community grows its own solution to hunger

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — More and more people are being forced to choose between putting food on the table and filling up their gas tank.

When you can't stretch your money to cover both, you may consider turning to food banks for help. But even those nonprofits are feeling the strain — hit hard by federal funding cuts.

The Ark Community Resource Center is finding a creative way to keep their food pantry stocked by partnering up with community remembers, like farmers and business owners.

Like at Turnbull Provisions on Main Street in Kingston Springs.

“It’s a community that loves each other, knows each other and wants to take care of each other regardless of politics or religion,” said Mike Turpin, the executive director at The Ark Community Resource Center.

It’s that mindset — and his love for gardening — that inspired Turpin to launch “Share the Harvest… Grow a Row.”

“I had this idea. What if we provided seeds for local gardeners, they could do the same thing and bring it to our food pantry,” Turpin said.

The idea took root after a major federal grant, called Farm to Families, was slashed by more than half.

“We were going from getting about 200 pounds of ground beef every two weeks down to about 26 pounds,” Turpin said.

Then came another blow, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled food deliveries to Second Harvest, their partner agency.

In response, The Ark has partnered with area farmers and local businesses like Turnbull Provisions to launch community gardens on their property.

“I’m really passionate about community and building community,” said Turnbull Provisions owner Amy Davis Bruce.

Turpin said he’s proud to see neighbors stepping up to grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

And like a plant, it’s something that started from the ground up — an idea that’s now taken root and is growing into something far bigger than just a garden.

“We’ve made a commitment that nobody — absolutely nobody — in South Cheatham County needs to worry where their next meal is coming from,” Turpin said.

All of the soil and seeds for the community garden were donated.

The Ark’s food pantry is open to Southern Cheatham County residents on Mondays. If people want to reach out on how grow food for the group, contact Mike Turpin at (615)-457-1931

