After hours of back and forth, Tennessee House votes to provide educational vouchers across the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee House voted to provide school vouchers to families in all 95 counties in the state.

The vote was 54-44, with some Republicans breaking from the supermajority on this issue.

The bill still has to pass in the Senate.

HB 6004 provides the framework for how public tax dollars would fund tuition expenses for students who want to attend private school. House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Sen. Jack Johnson are the bill's primary sponsors for the Education Freedom Act of 2025. The bill included the layout for the vouchers, a one-time bonus for public school teachers and maintenance money for public school buildings across the state.

The bill sailed through four committees in seven hours this week. On Thursday, lawmakers spent hours debating the bill.

WTVF How the Tennessee House voted on educational vouchers on Jan. 30, 2025.

During that debate, House Speaker Cameron Sexton warned the gallery once about their noise level during the lawmaker discussion. He threatened to throw every audience member out of the House if it happened again.

Republicans argued this bill would provide school choice to many parents across the state. The baseline voucher amount is $7,000. The state wants to offer 20,000 students the opportunity to take part in the voucher program during the next school year. Republicans said the state can do both: both provide money for public schools and fund the voucher system.

"We will never go backward on public education," Lamberth said. "I would hope each and every member would be for that. I know it's a passionate issue for so many in this room and Tennessee. For the first time ever, we can fully support funding schools. I look forward to the regular session so every single kid in this state can have a fantastic education in this state.

Only one Republican tried to amend the bill, and that was to ensure that students with disabilities weren't discriminated against. The House voted that down.

Democrats argued that the $7,000 wouldn't cover the expenses of going to private school and it would hurt rural and urban students. They also filed more than 20 amendments to try to change the wording of the bill. All of their efforts failed.

"This is welfare for the wealthy," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, House Democratic Caucus Chair from Nashville. "We are going to blow a hole in our state budget voluntarily for wealthy people."

Republicans who want the bill

Both parties had 45 minutes each to argue their perspective on the bill.

Republicans argued that it would promote competition among public schools and would make those systems better for the state to have a school choice program.

"Increased competition has led to academic gains in public schools," said Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka. "This will allow public schools to implement better strategies for academics and conduct. This will spur improvements in public schools with competitive pressure and better student behavior in public schools."

Republicans called the public education system a "monopoly." They said this was the best way to provide the best education possible regardless of zip code or income. They said Tennessee needed to try new opportunities for education to create innovation.

"Y'all on both sides have made great points. This one — education — we have different ideas. I hope we can one day merge those," Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville. "What if we have one student who is struggling and can't make it in a certain setting, but what if their parents need a little help? Our government can't be the answer to all. More money doesn't equal better outcomes. But why can't there be more than one way to teach our children. You don't have to be for the scholarship program and that equals you're against our public schools. We can do both. We can do more than one thing at the same time."

Republicans said it "took their breath away" that some constituents accused them of "hating public schools."

"It hurts me to be accused of that when I see special needs kids who need this," Rep. Debra Moody, R-Covington, said.

Republicans who were not for the bill

While most Republicans who chose to speak said they agreed with the bill, one of the longest-tenured lawmakers in the House said he wasn't voting with the majority party.

"I am opposed to the bill because people in my district asked to oppose the bill," Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, said. "I want to focus on is leadership. I went to a leadership class at Harvard, and you can imagine how well that goes over at the Co-op. They said: What are you going to do if an issue like this comes up? I said I am going to tell my district what is going on. And the instructor said: listen to the people of my district. Let's understand why we came to the vote we have today."

Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonroe, also took away a vote from the majority Republican Party line saying he wanted less government and less spending.

Where Democrats stood

Democrats said they worried about the program and how this would affect public schools in the end.

"You're not going to get an adequate life. That money could easily go into the public school system to make them great," said Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville. "You hear billions of dollars over the years into public education. We are not keeping up."

Democrats said they worried about counties that have no private schools in Tennessee, particularly in rural counties.

Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville, talked about his experience as a child growing up in poverty in a rural school district. He said this would hurt many kids in rural Tennessee who would never see the inside of a private school.

"They made a difference in my life. I had coaches who would pick me up. Why? They knew my parents couldn't take me to the games," Glynn said. "So those coaches would come to get us. That was my life as rural. You know that many of the kids in your districts aren't well. But I graduated, went on to the Army, and served 23 years. I went on to own businesses and stand here as a state representative from a public school. My parents could have never had me go to private institutions. Sometimes man-made law conflicts with moral law. Your morals will stay. It is wrong to take from lower-income kids and give taxpayer money to the rich. It is wrong to have a two-tiered system."

They also were concerned about students with disabilities, because they believed they wouldn't have school choice. Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, brought it up again to the legislature after the House voted down an amendment that wouldn't allow discrimination of special needs children.

"They don't have to provide any of those services," Johnson said. "They might work with the public school system with the services, but all the money will go to the private school. But the burden for paying for the services is on the public school. I taught special education for more than 20 years. The graduation rate in my class was 95%. My graduation in my class of special education students than the entire school itself. We provided the programs those kids needed to be successful. None of these programs are going to be provided by these schools."

Students with special needs amendment

At least 22 amendments were filed before the House floor vote from Democrats but one Republican.

Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls, filed an amendment that private schools couldn't discriminate against students with disabilities.

WTVF The voting board after the question was called to vote to amend the voucher bill, which was worded it wouldn't discriminate against students with disabilities who wanted to attend a private school.

Ultimately, that amendment was voted down 37-54 but not without debate.

"I have talked to parents and they don't feel there's enough protection in the bill right now. I understand the uphill battle. It's the first one I have brought in seven years. This only strengthens the bill. We are here to stand behind these students and provide them with opportunities. You all know my family's dynamic. One of mine is special needs. I will have to look at her and say, 'I am OK with not offering her the same opportunities.' I don't want to have that conversation with her. This doesn't hurt the intent of the bill. Stand with me."

Lamberth said Hurt was misinterpreting the education bill. He said the private school was still bound by federal law to provide for students.

"This is an area I know that public schools do a phenomenal job on," Lamberth said. "I think everyone's intention is good. I don't want to do harm where the intention is good. It is a good thing. I worry this isn't the best way to do it."

Hall said he didn't feel like the bill provided strong enough protections.

"The goal of this bill is choice. I get that. Let's provide the same choices and strengthen those choices for our special students. Let's not give them a seat at the back of the table," Hurt said. " I can't sit by idly."

The motion to table failed with bipartisan support. Leader Lamberth said he would be voting no.

"I don't know what this will do fully. I have faith in how it's drafted. I hope this isn't a poison pill. I really do," Lamberth said.

Others argued this should have gone through the committee process, which was met with a chorus of boos. They said some private schools aren't able to handle students with disabilities. Republican lawmakers said private schools will be "sued into oblivion" if those with different needs couldn't be met at those particular schools.

"The public school system does a great job to work with students with disabilities," Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin. "That's a true statement. That's because there are federal funds that go directly to those schools with students with disabilities. I have to vote against it, respectfully. We will put in jeopardy students with disabilities. It's an untenable situation."

Democratic amendments

The amendments tried to address teacher base pay, avoiding using money from the Tennessee lottery and providing every public school system with their school renovation and infrastructure needs. They all failed along Republican and Democratic party lines.

Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, filed an amendment that would require private schools to open for five years before students could use the money to attend there. Dixie said it would prove financial solvency and that the school is able to do it. That amendment failed.

Another amendment wanted to audit the private schools that were receiving the state money. Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga, said it was to make sure the schools remained financially stable.

Minority leader Karen Camper wanted to require students who used the voucher money would take the TCAP test and report back those results. In the bill, it only provided that TCAP was an option and not mandatory. Other lawmakers said it wasn't a fair comparison to allow those in private schools to take a different test.

Rep. Gaby Salinas, D-Memphis, filed an amendment that private schools receive students through the voucher program have background checks. That would have included a criminal background check. Republicans tabled the amendment without any comments.

"I hope there is no sexual assaults or gun violence that would have protected these kids because y'all chose to table this motion," Salinas said.

Rep. Johnson filed an amendment that public schools that public schools were always fully funded. Republicans said that was a nebulous term that the comptroller couldn't define. As a result, the amendment was tabled.

She also asked for an amendment to publish the school's syllabus for each class offered and publish the academic standards for each subject in each grade level. It failed.

Who gets the vouchers and when

Of those 20,000 scholarships, lawmakers want 10,000 to go to students whose family income doesn't exceed 300% of the amount required for free and reduced lunch. A family of four making less than $170,000 per year would qualify. The remaining 10,000 vouchers can go to any student regardless of income.

Per the fiscal note, the legislative analyst Alan Hampton anticipated that 65% of existing private school students would take advantage of the available money. He noted that he believed only 35% of public school students would transition out or 7,000 students.

The following year, the state said it would open up 25,000 available vouchers if the demand meets the anticipated number. The voucher amount would increase to $8,750, according to the fiscal note.

As outlined, if the number of vouchers exceeds what is available, the state will have to prioritize students. That would mean the vouchers would go to students enrolled the previous year, low-income students, public school students and then all other eligible students across the state.

Students using the voucher program will have to take a standardized test from grades third to 11th. That test can be the TCAP or another nationally-known test.

How the state would pay for it

Though voucher legislation failed in 2024, $144 million remained in the state budget for vouchers even though it didn't go into effect.

The fiscal note indicated it would like to use money from the Lottery Education Account for building improvements to public schools, which is traditionally the money for the HOPE Scholarship. Students enrolled at universities can use that money for their enrollment. Per semester, that allowance is $2,250 for freshmen and sophomores and $2,850 for juniors and seniors at four and two-year schools with on-campus housing.

It's not calculated how much money each district has in terms of infrastructure across the state. State money typically doesn't fund brick and mortar for school districts, but this bill would use tax money for infrastructure improvements.

The bill is requesting $77 million for the next three years from the Lottery Education Account, which is controlled by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. We have reached out to the THEC to better understand the current lottery funding and how much is in their reserves.

"This could put the lottery in bad place. This is destabilizing the lottery," said Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville. "THEC may have to cut rewards or scholarship programs. Let me spell it out. There are two lottery scholarship revenue sources. I don't stand well on one-leg."

The majority of the money comes from the general fund for the state. The beginning funding is $347 million.

In the 45 Tennessee counties NewsChannel 5 covers, the majority of private schools are in Davidson, Montgomery, Wilson and Sumner Counties. Rural counties in our viewing area may have one private school option or none at all.

State funding for public schools

Teachers will receive a one-time bonus of $2,000, if this bill passes.

However, the local school board will have to adopt a resolution affirming that the district wants to receive those raises for teachers. They do not have to agree with the overall law. Several Middle Tennessee districts in 2024 sent resolutions to the legislature that they didn't want a voucher system in place. However, boards would have until June 1 to submit to the Department of Education affirming the bill.

A disaster relief fund was also established through an additional amendment to the Education Freedom Act of 2025. The fund would build from $25 for each student enrolled in public schools.

This would go to schools that have sustained significant damage from a natural disaster or state of emergency. Lawmakers used the example of the Waverly floods, tornadoes in 2020, and the Hurricane Helene flooding of why this was needed.

As currently written in the bill, the per-pupil spending amount for students in public schools would remain the same. This became a major source of debate during the House Education Committee meeting Tuesday.

Every year, state funding for schools is determined by enrollment. In this plan, lawmakers wrote funding wouldn't decrease if enrollment dipped for school districts if students and their families instead enrolled at a private school with a voucher.

As written, lawmakers said they would provide additional funds so districts wouldn't lose money.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at emily.west@newschannel5.com and chris.davis@newschannel5.com.